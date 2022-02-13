$166.03 Million in Sales Expected for Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD) to report $166.03 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sportradar Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $169.18 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $162.87 million. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Sportradar Group will report full-year sales of $634.66 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $622.23 million to $643.43 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $771.90 million, with estimates ranging from $753.37 million to $782.35 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Sportradar Group.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SRAD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Sportradar Group from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Sportradar Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Sportradar Group from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Sportradar Group from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Sportradar Group from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.50.
NASDAQ SRAD traded down $1.07 on Tuesday, reaching $13.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 452,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,995. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.86. Sportradar Group has a 52 week low of $11.16 and a 52 week high of $28.22. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.
Sportradar Group Company Profile
Sportradar is a provider of sports betting and sports entertainment products and services. Sportradar is based in NEW YORK.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sportradar Group (SRAD)
- 2 Tremendous Travel Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/7 – 2/11
- Can Uber (NYSE: UBER) Get Back On Track?
- The Institutions Are Buying Newell Brands, Maybe You Should Too
- Western Digital Stock is Ready to Pick Up
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sportradar Group (SRAD)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Sportradar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sportradar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.