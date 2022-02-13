$166.03 Million in Sales Expected for Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD) to report $166.03 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sportradar Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $169.18 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $162.87 million. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Sportradar Group will report full-year sales of $634.66 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $622.23 million to $643.43 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $771.90 million, with estimates ranging from $753.37 million to $782.35 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Sportradar Group.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SRAD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Sportradar Group from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Sportradar Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Sportradar Group from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Sportradar Group from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Sportradar Group from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRAD. Revolution Growth Management Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sportradar Group in the third quarter worth about $180,278,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Sportradar Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $69,692,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new position in Sportradar Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,260,000. Spruce House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Sportradar Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $22,630,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Sportradar Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,572,000. Institutional investors own 45.49% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SRAD traded down $1.07 on Tuesday, reaching $13.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 452,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,995. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.86. Sportradar Group has a 52 week low of $11.16 and a 52 week high of $28.22. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Sportradar Group Company Profile

Sportradar is a provider of sports betting and sports entertainment products and services. Sportradar is based in NEW YORK.

