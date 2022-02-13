UserTesting Inc (NYSE:USER) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $38.90 Million

Equities analysts expect UserTesting Inc (NYSE:USER) to post $38.90 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for UserTesting’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $38.98 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $38.80 million. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UserTesting will report full year sales of $143.82 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $143.71 million to $143.89 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $190.36 million, with estimates ranging from $188.39 million to $191.29 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow UserTesting.

A number of analysts have commented on USER shares. Loop Capital started coverage on UserTesting in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. started coverage on UserTesting in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on UserTesting in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Raymond James started coverage on UserTesting in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on UserTesting in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.70.

In other news, major shareholder Insight Holdings Group, Llc purchased 234,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.78 per share, with a total value of $1,591,577.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In the last ninety days, insiders bought 1,472,083 shares of company stock valued at $9,633,723.

UserTesting stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.61. 374,615 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 334,907. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.74. UserTesting has a 12-month low of $4.50 and a 12-month high of $15.98.

UserTesting Company Profile

UserTesting, Inc engages in the operation of a software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform that enables organizations to know experiences of people as they engage with products, designs, apps, processes, concepts, or brands in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform captures customer perspectives from targeted audiences who share their thoughts for digital, real-world, or omnichannel experiences.

