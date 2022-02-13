DFSocial Gaming Price Down 1.3% Over Last Week (DFSG)

DFSocial Gaming (CURRENCY:DFSG) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 13th. One DFSocial Gaming coin can now be bought for $0.0808 or 0.00000191 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, DFSocial Gaming has traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. DFSocial Gaming has a market capitalization of $995,666.31 and approximately $24,957.00 worth of DFSocial Gaming was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002369 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001918 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.70 or 0.00044263 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,874.16 or 0.06804482 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42,236.12 or 0.99992749 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.89 or 0.00047086 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00006424 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.63 or 0.00048847 BTC.

About DFSocial Gaming

DFSocial Gaming’s launch date was December 12th, 2020. DFSocial Gaming’s total supply is 18,615,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,321,318 coins. DFSocial Gaming’s official Twitter account is @DFSocial_Gaming

According to CryptoCompare, “DFSocial Team's mission is to develop a value-added token and community-centred product. DFSocial Gaming aims to bring together the services of decentralized finance protocols (staking and farming) and gaming. The long-term vision is a gaming platform with a mobile app, so holders can earn gaming rewards. “

