Kingspan Group plc (OTCMKTS:KGSPY) Short Interest Down 85.7% in January

Kingspan Group plc (OTCMKTS:KGSPY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 85.7% from the January 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:KGSPY traded down $3.14 on Friday, reaching $104.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,120. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $108.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.94. Kingspan Group has a 12-month low of $66.95 and a 12-month high of $126.15.

KGSPY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Kingspan Group from €119.00 ($136.78) to €115.00 ($132.18) in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Kingspan Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.00.

Kingspan Group Plc engages in the manufacture of insulation and building envelopes. It operates through the following segments: Insulated Panels; Insulation Boards; Light and Air; Water and Energy; and Data and Flooring Technology The Insulates Panels segment offers in insulated panels, structural framing, and metal facades.

