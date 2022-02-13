First High-School Education Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:FHS) Short Interest Update

First High-School Education Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:FHS) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decline of 88.9% from the January 15th total of 18,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 158,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of First High-School Education Group by 134.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 38,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 21,960 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First High-School Education Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $141,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of First High-School Education Group by 126.6% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 28,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 15,814 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

FHS traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,891. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.87. First High-School Education Group has a 52-week low of $1.35 and a 52-week high of $9.90.

First High-School Education Group Co, Ltd. operates private high schools in Western China. It provides private fundamental education and complementary education services, including middle and high school, and tutorial school. As of December 31, 2020, it operated a network of 19 schools located in Yunnan province, Guizhou province, Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, and Shanxi Province, which offers 14 high school programs, seven middle school programs, and four tutorial school programs for Gaokao repeaters.

