Analysts Anticipate Definitive Healthcare Corp (NASDAQ:DH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $44.78 Million

Analysts forecast that Definitive Healthcare Corp (NASDAQ:DH) will post sales of $44.78 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Definitive Healthcare’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $44.60 million and the highest is $45.10 million. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Definitive Healthcare will report full year sales of $164.60 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $164.33 million to $164.90 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $209.36 million, with estimates ranging from $206.11 million to $214.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Definitive Healthcare.

Get Definitive Healthcare alerts:

DH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Definitive Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $47.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $45.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Definitive Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.30.

Definitive Healthcare stock traded down $1.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $23.58. The company had a trading volume of 205,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 601,796. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Definitive Healthcare has a one year low of $18.15 and a one year high of $50.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.92.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Definitive Healthcare by 81.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. acquired a new stake in Definitive Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Definitive Healthcare in the third quarter valued at approximately $142,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Definitive Healthcare by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 4,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Definitive Healthcare in the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000.

About Definitive Healthcare

Definitive Healthcare Corp. provides healthcare commercial intelligence. The company’s SaaS platform creates new paths in the healthcare market. Definitive Healthcare Corp. is based in FRAMINGHAM, Mass.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Definitive Healthcare (DH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Definitive Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Definitive Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.