On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $195.28 Million

Equities research analysts expect On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON) to post $195.28 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for ON’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $196.24 million and the lowest is $194.15 million. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that ON will report full-year sales of $778.24 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $766.55 million to $783.09 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for ON.

Get ON alerts:

ON (NYSE:ONON) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $218.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.79 million. ON’s revenue was up 67.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ONON. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on ON from $38.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on ON from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on ON from $38.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on ON from $38.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, William Blair raised ON to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.30.

Shares of NYSE ONON traded down $1.92 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.45. The company had a trading volume of 3,060,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,763,910. ON has a one year low of $22.82 and a one year high of $55.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.52.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ON in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ON in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ON in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of ON in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ON in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. 19.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ON Company Profile

On Holding AG operates as a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides footwear and sports apparel product includes ultralight and stretchable fabrics and accessories. On Holding AG is based in ZURICH.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ON (ONON)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.