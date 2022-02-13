$0.18 EPS Expected for Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) will post $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Kimbell Royalty Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.22. Kimbell Royalty Partners reported earnings of $0.30 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Kimbell Royalty Partners will report full year earnings of $0.53 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.77. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.72. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Kimbell Royalty Partners.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on KRP shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 30th.

Shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners stock traded up $0.48 on Friday, reaching $15.16. 272,194 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 259,300. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.43. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a 1-year low of $9.32 and a 1-year high of $16.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $917.60 million, a PE ratio of -9.47 and a beta of 1.75.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently -92.50%.

In related news, Director Erik B. Daugbjerg acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.58 per share, with a total value of $135,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 14.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $86,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC lifted its position in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 226.7% in the 2nd quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 10,523 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 18,827 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.09% of the company’s stock.

About Kimbell Royalty Partners

Kimbell Royalty Partners LP engages in owning and acquiring mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties. The company was founded on October 30, 2015 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

