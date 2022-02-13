Perth Mint Gold Token (PMGT) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $1,086.00

Perth Mint Gold Token (CURRENCY:PMGT) traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. Over the last week, Perth Mint Gold Token has traded up 6.1% against the US dollar. Perth Mint Gold Token has a market cap of $1.90 million and approximately $1,086.00 worth of Perth Mint Gold Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Perth Mint Gold Token coin can currently be bought for $1,916.69 or 0.04537706 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002367 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001198 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003956 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002367 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.74 or 0.00037270 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.55 or 0.00105463 BTC.

Perth Mint Gold Token Profile

PMGT is a coin. Its launch date was February 13th, 2020. Perth Mint Gold Token’s total supply is 990 coins. The official website for Perth Mint Gold Token is www.pmgt.io . Perth Mint Gold Token’s official message board is medium.com/pmgt . The Reddit community for Perth Mint Gold Token is https://reddit.com/r/pmgoldtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Perth Mint Gold Token’s official Twitter account is @pmgoldtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PMGT allows blockchain users to conveniently trade and hold gold stored at The Perth Mint. Digitally manage users entitlements over the physical gold, convert and pick up gold bullion of users' choice or get it delivered globally. “

