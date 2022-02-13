Braveheart Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:RIINF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Braveheart Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:RIINF) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 49,600 shares, a growth of 210.0% from the January 15th total of 16,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 91,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

RIINF stock remained flat at $$0.06 during trading on Friday. 1,262 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,849. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.06. The firm has a market cap of $12.87 million, a P/E ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. Braveheart Resources has a one year low of $0.05 and a one year high of $0.12.

Braveheart Resources

Braveheart Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, acquisition, and development of mineral properties throughout Canada. It focuses on Bull River Mine, Thierry, and Alpine property. The company was founded on October 13, 2009 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

