Braveheart Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:RIINF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Braveheart Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:RIINF) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 49,600 shares, a growth of 210.0% from the January 15th total of 16,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 91,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
RIINF stock remained flat at $$0.06 during trading on Friday. 1,262 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,849. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.06. The firm has a market cap of $12.87 million, a P/E ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. Braveheart Resources has a one year low of $0.05 and a one year high of $0.12.
About Braveheart Resources
