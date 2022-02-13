OZ Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:OZMLF) Short Interest Update

OZ Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:OZMLF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 335,400 shares, a growth of 330.0% from the January 15th total of 78,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 304.9 days.

Several research firms recently commented on OZMLF. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of OZ Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of OZ Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

Get OZ Minerals alerts:

OTCMKTS:OZMLF remained flat at $$18.62 during mid-day trading on Friday. OZ Minerals has a 12-month low of $15.58 and a 12-month high of $21.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.06.

OZ Minerals Ltd. is a copper-focused international company. It operates through the following segments: Prominent Hill, Carrapateena, Carajás, Exploration & Development and Corporate. The Prominent Hill segment engages in the mining and processing high grade underground ore containing copper, gold and silver along with open pit ore from stockpiles.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OZ Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OZ Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.