Analysts Anticipate TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.61 Per Share

Analysts expect TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) to post earnings of $0.61 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for TowneBank’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.59 to $0.62. TowneBank posted earnings of $0.95 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 35.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TowneBank will report full year earnings of $2.37 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.38. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $2.59. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for TowneBank.

Get TowneBank alerts:

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.04). TowneBank had a net margin of 29.85% and a return on equity of 11.86%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TOWN. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TowneBank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TowneBank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in TowneBank by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,584 shares of the bank’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in TowneBank by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,433 shares of the bank’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in TowneBank by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,424 shares of the bank’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in TowneBank by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,461 shares of the bank’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in TowneBank by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,572 shares of the bank’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TowneBank stock traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $31.46. The company had a trading volume of 149,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,491. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.34. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.04. TowneBank has a 52 week low of $26.66 and a 52 week high of $34.79.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 29th. TowneBank’s payout ratio is 27.03%.

TowneBank Company Profile

TowneBank engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services to individuals and small and medium size businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers loan and deposit services to retail and commercial customers. The Realty segment focuses on the provision of residential real estate services and originations of a variety of mortgage loans.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TowneBank (TOWN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TowneBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TowneBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.