Metro AG (ETR:B4B3) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Metro AG (ETR:B4B3) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €10.08 ($11.58).

Several brokerages have issued reports on B4B3. Barclays set a €10.00 ($11.49) price objective on Metro in a report on Thursday. Warburg Research set a €10.20 ($11.72) price objective on Metro in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.00 ($12.64) price objective on Metro in a report on Thursday. Baader Bank set a €10.50 ($12.07) price objective on Metro in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €9.00 ($10.34) price target on Metro in a report on Wednesday.

Get Metro alerts:

ETR:B4B3 traded down €0.10 ($0.11) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting €10.20 ($11.72). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,620. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.35 million and a P/E ratio of -66.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €10.42 and a 200-day moving average of €11.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 268.16. Metro has a 52-week low of €9.40 ($10.80) and a 52-week high of €13.00 ($14.94).

Metro AG engages in the food wholesale business. It operates 678 wholesale stores under the METRO and MAKRO brands primarily serving the needs of hotels, restaurants, catering companies, and independent retailers, as well as service providers and authorities in Europe and Asia. The company also develops digital solutions and offers food delivery services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Metro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.