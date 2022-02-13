Brokerages Expect Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $99.63 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) to report $99.63 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Hamilton Lane’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $101.30 million and the lowest is $97.95 million. Hamilton Lane reported sales of $102.88 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Hamilton Lane will report full-year sales of $363.69 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $357.79 million to $368.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $435.85 million, with estimates ranging from $395.03 million to $474.31 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Hamilton Lane.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.36. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 62.83% and a net margin of 54.14%. The company had revenue of $91.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HLNE shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Hamilton Lane in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $109.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hamilton Lane from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $120.00 to $111.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 445.7% in the 4th quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 2,001 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 618,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,093,000 after purchasing an additional 27,922 shares during the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 189.6% in the 4th quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 22,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,319,000 after purchasing an additional 14,652 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 247,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,645,000 after purchasing an additional 10,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 68.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 123,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,836,000 after purchasing an additional 50,548 shares during the last quarter. 97.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HLNE stock traded down $1.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $79.97. 225,346 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 253,736. Hamilton Lane has a fifty-two week low of $79.54 and a fifty-two week high of $116.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.42 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $95.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.50.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.50%.

About Hamilton Lane

Hamilton Lane, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private markets investment solutions. The firm works with clients to conceive, structure, build out, manage, and monitor portfolios of private markets funds and direct investments. It also offers the following solutions: customized separate accounts; specialized funds; advisory services; distribution management; and reporting, monitoring, data, and analytics.

