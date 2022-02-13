MAP Protocol Price Hits $0.0211 on Exchanges (MAP)

MAP Protocol (CURRENCY:MAP) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. MAP Protocol has a total market capitalization of $26.50 million and approximately $421,723.00 worth of MAP Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, MAP Protocol has traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One MAP Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0211 or 0.00000050 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002365 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001917 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.72 or 0.00044252 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,876.73 or 0.06800865 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42,249.15 or 0.99881024 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.86 or 0.00046944 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.69 or 0.00048905 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00006418 BTC.

MAP Protocol Profile

MAP Protocol’s genesis date was September 11th, 2019. MAP Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,255,183,690 coins. The Reddit community for MAP Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/MarcoPoloProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for MAP Protocol is medium.com/marcopolo-protocol . MAP Protocol’s official website is www.maplabs.io . MAP Protocol’s official Twitter account is @marcopologlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MarcoPolo Protocol is an open, fully decentralized, chain-to-chain interoperation protocol that enables the interoperability of multiple independently verifiable consensus blockchains without a relay chain. MarcoPolo Protocol expects to construct a future inter-chain-net, which is interoperable and chain-to-chain based. The ecosystem built on MarcoPolo Protocol can provide a solid infrastructure for finance, AI, IoT, traceability, and governance filed by cross-chain communication, privacy computation, shared storage, etc… “

MAP Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAP Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MAP Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MAP Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

