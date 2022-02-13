Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PUK shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Prudential in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Prudential in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Prudential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential in a research note on Friday, November 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.
Shares of Prudential stock traded down $1.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.62. 362,682 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 492,692. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.10. Prudential has a 12 month low of $31.93 and a 12 month high of $44.99.
About Prudential
Prudential Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and financial services. It operates through the Asia and U.S. geographical segments. The Asia segment consists of health and protection, other life insurance, mutual funds, selected personal lines property and casualty insurance, group insurance, and institutional fund management.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Prudential (PUK)
- 2 Tremendous Travel Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/7 – 2/11
- Can Uber (NYSE: UBER) Get Back On Track?
- The Institutions Are Buying Newell Brands, Maybe You Should Too
- Western Digital Stock is Ready to Pick Up
Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.