Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PUK shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Prudential in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Prudential in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Prudential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential in a research note on Friday, November 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of Prudential stock traded down $1.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.62. 362,682 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 492,692. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.10. Prudential has a 12 month low of $31.93 and a 12 month high of $44.99.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Prudential by 38.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 51,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after acquiring an additional 14,140 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Prudential by 19.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,585,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,518,000 after acquiring an additional 423,164 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Prudential during the second quarter valued at $288,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Prudential by 1.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 833,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,751,000 after buying an additional 8,180 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Prudential by 1.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 98,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,753,000 after buying an additional 1,870 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Prudential

Prudential Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and financial services. It operates through the Asia and U.S. geographical segments. The Asia segment consists of health and protection, other life insurance, mutual funds, selected personal lines property and casualty insurance, group insurance, and institutional fund management.

