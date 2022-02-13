Grupo Comercial Chedraui, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GCHEF) Short Interest Update

Grupo Comercial Chedraui, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GCHEF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a growth of 485.7% from the January 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.

Shares of Grupo Comercial Chedraui stock remained flat at $$1.92 during trading hours on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.92 and its 200-day moving average is $1.73. Grupo Comercial Chedraui has a 12-month low of $1.57 and a 12-month high of $1.93.

Separately, Barclays raised shares of Grupo Comercial Chedraui from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

Grupo Comercial Chedraui, SAB. de C.V. operates selfÂ-service stores. The company operates through three segments: Retail in Mexico, Retail in the United States, and Real Estate. Its stores sell electronic goods, perishables, cloths, groceries, and general merchandise. The company also leases commercial space to third parties; and operates and maintains shopping centers.

