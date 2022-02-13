D and Z Media Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:DNZ) Short Interest Update

D and Z Media Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:DNZ) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,100 shares, a growth of 452.5% from the January 15th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of D and Z Media Acquisition stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $9.74. 15,240 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,235. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.73. D and Z Media Acquisition has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $10.84.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of D and Z Media Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,532,000. 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of D and Z Media Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,913,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of D and Z Media Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,107,000. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. bought a new stake in shares of D and Z Media Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $1,055,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of D and Z Media Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $397,000. Institutional investors own 54.88% of the company’s stock.

D and Z Media Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, and reorganization/other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.

