Real Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RLBD) Short Interest Up 392.3% in January

Real Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RLBD) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a growth of 392.3% from the January 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 410,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of RLBD stock traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.04. The stock had a trading volume of 260,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,813. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.24. Real Brands has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.04 and its 200 day moving average is $0.05.

Get Real Brands alerts:

About Real Brands

Real Brands, Inc is a Brand Building company in the Hemp-Derived CBD Industry. It develops consumer products in the following categories: smokables, edibles, and topicals. The company was founded on November 6, 1992 and is headquartered in Pompano Beach, FL.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Real Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Real Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.