$5.86 Earnings Per Share Expected for Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) to post earnings of $5.86 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Asbury Automotive Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.37 to $6.29. Asbury Automotive Group posted earnings of $4.44 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Asbury Automotive Group will report full-year earnings of $25.57 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $23.95 to $26.54. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $29.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $27.38 to $35.12. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Asbury Automotive Group.

ABG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $205.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Shares of NYSE ABG traded down $1.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $161.56. 303,570 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 303,829. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $166.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $180.29. Asbury Automotive Group has a twelve month low of $146.43 and a twelve month high of $230.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.52.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group during the third quarter valued at $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 18.9% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 17.0% during the third quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group during the third quarter valued at $140,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.78% of the company’s stock.

About Asbury Automotive Group

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the automotive dealership. Its services include oil change, car brakes, changing tires, check engine light, battery, and wheel alignment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Duluth, GA.

