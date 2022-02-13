The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.80 Per Share

Brokerages expect The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) to report $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for The Hanover Insurance Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.65 and the highest is $2.91. The Hanover Insurance Group posted earnings of $1.66 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 68.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that The Hanover Insurance Group will report full-year earnings of $10.42 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.30 to $10.50. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $11.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.20 to $11.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow The Hanover Insurance Group.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.02 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut The Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com raised The Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.50.

Shares of THG stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $139.96. 151,950 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 170,126. The Hanover Insurance Group has a 1 year low of $112.96 and a 1 year high of $144.64. The firm has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 12.28, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $134.01 and a 200 day moving average of $133.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. This is a positive change from The Hanover Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.32%.

In other The Hanover Insurance Group news, EVP Jeffrey M. Farber purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $123.60 per share, for a total transaction of $618,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Joseph Welzenbach sold 15,063 shares of The Hanover Insurance Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.10, for a total value of $2,095,263.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of THG. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at $103,194,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,111,755 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $144,106,000 after acquiring an additional 160,807 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 731,687 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $94,841,000 after acquiring an additional 104,453 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 638,398 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $86,592,000 after acquiring an additional 65,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 141.2% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 111,492 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,612,000 after acquiring an additional 65,262 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc is a holding company that engages in the provision of property and casualty products and services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines and Other. The Commercial Lines segment includes commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers compensation and other commercial coverage, such as specialty program business, inland marine, management and professional liability and surety.

