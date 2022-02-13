Hotel Chocolat Group plc (OTCMKTS:HCHOF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Hotel Chocolat Group plc (OTCMKTS:HCHOF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 95.2% from the January 15th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

HCHOF stock remained flat at $$5.35 on Friday. Hotel Chocolat Group has a 12 month low of $5.35 and a 12 month high of $5.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.24.

About Hotel Chocolat Group

Hotel Chocolat Group plc manufactures, sells, and retails chocolates under the Hotel Chocolat brand name in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It offers a range of chocolates, including gift, and rare and vintage chocolates, as well as related drinks, alcohols, and beauty products.

