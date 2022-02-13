Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYY) Short Interest Update

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYY) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 92.9% from the January 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Geely Automobile stock traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,262. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Geely Automobile has a 52-week low of $41.79 and a 52-week high of $78.62.

About Geely Automobile

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an automobile manufacturer primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in the research and development, production, marketing, and sale of automobiles, automobile parts, and related automobile components, as well as provision of related after-sales and technical services.

