Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYY) Short Interest Update

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYY) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 92.9% from the January 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Geely Automobile stock traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,262. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Geely Automobile has a 52-week low of $41.79 and a 52-week high of $78.62.
About Geely Automobile
