BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT) Short Interest Down 91.7% in January

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decrease of 91.7% from the January 15th total of 20,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II in the third quarter worth approximately $165,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II in the third quarter worth approximately $173,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 22.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,344 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 3,520 shares during the period. Total Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,327 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 14.8% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,962 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 2,957 shares during the period. 21.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MQT stock traded down $0.15 on Friday, reaching $12.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,256. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II has a 52 week low of $12.71 and a 52 week high of $15.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.054 dividend. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in municipal debt bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc was formed in September 21, 1992 and is domiciled in United States.

