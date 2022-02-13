BinaryX Tops 1-Day Volume of $32.35 Million (BNX)

BinaryX (CURRENCY:BNX) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 13th. BinaryX has a total market capitalization of $61.79 million and $32.35 million worth of BinaryX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BinaryX has traded 18.4% higher against the US dollar. One BinaryX coin can currently be bought for $30.54 or 0.00072115 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00009678 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00006025 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.09 or 0.00337837 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000656 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded 24.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001243 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BinaryX Profile

BinaryX (CRYPTO:BNX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BinaryX’s total supply is 2,485,629 coins and its circulating supply is 2,022,898 coins. BinaryX’s official Twitter account is @binary_x

According to CryptoCompare, “BnrtxCoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. It's meant to be used as a payment system for the BnR Technix website. “

Buying and Selling BinaryX

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BinaryX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BinaryX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BinaryX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

