Analysts Anticipate W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.44 Billion

Equities research analysts expect W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) to post $2.44 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for W. R. Berkley’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.48 billion and the lowest is $2.39 billion. W. R. Berkley reported sales of $2.12 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that W. R. Berkley will report full year sales of $10.53 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.50 billion to $10.55 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $12.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.04 billion to $12.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover W. R. Berkley.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 14.51%. W. R. Berkley’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.62.

In related news, Director Mark Ellwood Brockbank sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.31, for a total transaction of $2,007,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 22.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WRB. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new position in W. R. Berkley in the third quarter worth about $94,223,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 21.9% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,358,324 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $392,123,000 after buying an additional 962,043 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 561.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 895,674 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $66,665,000 after buying an additional 760,317 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 2,223.7% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 436,853 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,969,000 after buying an additional 418,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 104.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 463,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,528,000 after purchasing an additional 236,701 shares during the last quarter. 74.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:WRB traded down $1.97 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $89.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,080,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 946,034. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. W. R. Berkley has a one year low of $66.51 and a one year high of $93.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.86.

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance business in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia, and Australia.

