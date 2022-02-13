Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TNEYF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TNEYF) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.56.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TNEYF shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$4.75 to C$5.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. increased their price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.50 to C$5.75 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

Get Tamarack Valley Energy alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS TNEYF traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.95. 34,076 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,910. Tamarack Valley Energy has a twelve month low of $1.57 and a twelve month high of $4.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.77.

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. is an oil and gas exploration and production company, which engages in the identification, evaluation, and operation of resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. Its portfolio includes Cardium Oil, and Viking Oil. The company was founded on March 6, 2002 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tamarack Valley Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tamarack Valley Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.