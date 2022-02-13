Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.98 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE) will report earnings per share of $0.98 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Costamare’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.03 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.91. Costamare reported earnings per share of $0.27 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 263%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Costamare will report full-year earnings of $2.43 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.36 to $2.47. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.07 to $4.26. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Costamare.

Several research firms have recently commented on CMRE. Clarkson Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Costamare in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Costamare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Costamare has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.83.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC lifted its position in Costamare by 65.3% in the fourth quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Costamare by 93.1% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,640 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,237 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Costamare during the third quarter worth $64,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Costamare by 83.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,403 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Costamare in the fourth quarter valued at $127,000. 26.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CMRE stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.85. 897,504 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 659,005. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Costamare has a 52 week low of $9.01 and a 52 week high of $16.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 1.41.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 20th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. Costamare’s payout ratio is currently 21.00%.

Costamare Company Profile

Costamare, Inc is a holding company, engages in the provision of containerships chartering. The firm owns vessels such as new build containerships and second hand vessel. The company was founded on April 21, 2008 and is headquartered in Monaco.

