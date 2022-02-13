Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.63.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DRETF shares. Desjardins upgraded shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$24.50 to C$25.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 17th.

Shares of DRETF remained flat at $$19.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.50. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $15.11 and a 52 week high of $20.24.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.0669 per share. This is a positive change from Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.06. This represents a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th.

About Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust engages in owning, acquiring, leasing and managing central business district and suburban office properties. It operates through the following segments: Calgary, Toronto Downtown, Mississauga and North York, Ottawa and Montreal and Other Markets. The company was founded on May 9, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

