PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.25.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PUBM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut PubMatic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of PubMatic from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of PubMatic from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of PubMatic from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of PubMatic from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Get PubMatic alerts:

In other PubMatic news, General Counsel Thomas C. Chow sold 66,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.82, for a total value of $2,529,477.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total transaction of $397,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 265,413 shares of company stock valued at $9,446,556. 89.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PUBM. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new stake in PubMatic in the fourth quarter worth about $48,487,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of PubMatic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,173,000. Yale University bought a new position in shares of PubMatic during the third quarter valued at approximately $15,465,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of PubMatic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,261,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of PubMatic by 68.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 835,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,630,000 after purchasing an additional 340,213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PUBM stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,315,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,108,244. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion and a PE ratio of 35.00. PubMatic has a 52 week low of $20.56 and a 52 week high of $76.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.07.

About PubMatic

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud, which offers a customizable platform as a service; Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PubMatic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PubMatic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.