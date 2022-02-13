Brokerages Anticipate Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $54.34 Million

Equities analysts expect Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) to announce $54.34 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $52.58 million and the highest is $56.10 million. Peapack-Gladstone Financial reported sales of $49.61 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Peapack-Gladstone Financial will report full year sales of $223.25 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $217.89 million to $228.60 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $236.92 million, with estimates ranging from $227.63 million to $246.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Peapack-Gladstone Financial.

Get Peapack-Gladstone Financial alerts:

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a net margin of 24.37% and a return on equity of 10.59%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd.

In related news, EVP Vincent A. Spero sold 5,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total transaction of $203,933.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 876,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,238,000 after purchasing an additional 5,533 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 684,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,843,000 after acquiring an additional 78,951 shares during the period. FJ Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 598,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,933,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 579,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,511,000 after acquiring an additional 9,058 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 341,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,090,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares during the period. 70.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PGC stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $37.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,230. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.84 and a 200-day moving average of $34.20. The stock has a market cap of $693.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 1.23. Peapack-Gladstone Financial has a twelve month low of $25.94 and a twelve month high of $38.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.83%.

About Peapack-Gladstone Financial

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of private banking services to businesses, non-profits and consumer. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Peapack Private. The Banking segment provides commercial, commercial real estate, multifamily, residential and consumer lending activities; deposit generation; operation of ATMs; telephone and internet banking services; merchant credit card services; and customer support and sales.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Peapack-Gladstone Financial (PGC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Peapack-Gladstone Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peapack-Gladstone Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.