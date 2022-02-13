E-Qure Corp. (OTCMKTS:EQUR) Short Interest Update

E-Qure Corp. (OTCMKTS:EQUR) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a growth of 333.3% from the January 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

OTCMKTS EQUR remained flat at $$0.04 during trading on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.03. E-Qure has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 million, a PE ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 1.45.

E-QURE Corp. engages in providing medical devices. Its product includes the Bioelectrical Signal Therapy, which is used to treat chronic wounds which include Diabetic Foot Ulcers, Pressure (Decubitus) Ulcers and Vascular (Arterial and Venous) Leg Ulcers. The company was founded on August 31, 1988 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

