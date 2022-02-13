E-Qure Corp. (OTCMKTS:EQUR) Short Interest Update

E-Qure Corp. (OTCMKTS:EQUR) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a growth of 333.3% from the January 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
OTCMKTS EQUR remained flat at $$0.04 during trading on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.03. E-Qure has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 million, a PE ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 1.45.
E-Qure Company Profile
