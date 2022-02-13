dormakaba Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DRRKF) Short Interest Update

dormakaba Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DRRKF) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the January 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.

Separately, Societe Generale cut shares of dormakaba from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

Shares of dormakaba stock remained flat at $$675.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. dormakaba has a 12 month low of $675.00 and a 12 month high of $675.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $675.00 and a 200-day moving average of $675.00.

dormakaba Holding AG provides access and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through Access Solutions AMER, Access Solutions APAC, Access Solutions DACH, Access Solutions EMEA, and Key?&?Wall Solutions segments. It offers door hardware products, such as door closer systems, door locks, escape route systems, electrical strikes, and panic hardware systems; entrance systems, including automatic sliding, revolving, swing, and barrier free opening doors, as well as sensor barriers, security interlocks, exit lanes, and turnstiles; and access control systems for corporate, SAP, small and medium enterprises, microenterprises, and residential customers.

