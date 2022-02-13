Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.29.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Vimeo from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Cowen downgraded Vimeo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $50.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vimeo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Vimeo from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Vimeo from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th.

NASDAQ:VMEO traded up $1.71 on Tuesday, hitting $12.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,657,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,711,690. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.25. Vimeo has a one year low of $9.20 and a one year high of $58.00.

Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.07). Vimeo had a negative net margin of 9.35% and a negative return on equity of 10.17%. Equities research analysts expect that Vimeo will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Vimeo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Vimeo in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vimeo in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vimeo in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Vimeo in the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vimeo Company Profile

Vimeo, Inc owns and operates an online video platform for users to upload, share, and watch videos. The company's platform provides video player, collaboration, marketing, live streaming, analystics, hosting, and management solutions. It also provides Vimeo On Demand, an open self-distribution service that enables users to sell their works directly to their audiences and retain a share of the revenue after transaction costs; and Vimeo Create, a suite of tools for making social videos.

