ModiHost (AIM) Price Up 7.1% This Week

ModiHost (CURRENCY:AIM) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. ModiHost has a total market capitalization of $66,064.69 and approximately $2.00 worth of ModiHost was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ModiHost coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0530 or 0.00000125 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, ModiHost has traded up 7.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002364 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001208 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003963 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002366 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.79 or 0.00037377 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.54 or 0.00105439 BTC.

ModiHost Coin Profile

ModiHost (AIM) is a coin. Its launch date was May 17th, 2018. ModiHost’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,246,664 coins. ModiHost’s official Twitter account is @AimedisGlobal . The official message board for ModiHost is medium.com/@ModiHost . ModiHost’s official website is modihost.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Aimedis is a medical care platform. It works as an intermediary between doctors and patients in order to create a medical data marketplace, where users can provide medical data to the doctors, and doctors can diagnose patients. At Aimedis, online medical prescriptions are possible as well as access to A.I. (Artificial Intelligence) tools that are able to examine medical data. The Aimedis (AIM) token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them and/or to pay for other users medical services when using Aimedis. In addition, to buy or sell medical data, AIM tokens are required. “

Buying and Selling ModiHost

