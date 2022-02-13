TouchCon Price Tops $0.0130 (TOC)

TouchCon (CURRENCY:TOC) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. TouchCon has a market capitalization of $2.05 million and approximately $459.00 worth of TouchCon was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, TouchCon has traded 286.1% higher against the dollar. One TouchCon coin can currently be purchased for $0.0130 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TouchCon Coin Profile

TOC is a coin. TouchCon’s total supply is 990,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 158,400,100 coins. TouchCon’s official Twitter account is @TouchconInfo and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TouchCon is www.touchcon.org . The official message board for TouchCon is medium.com/@touchconinfo

According to CryptoCompare, “The TouchCon is an advertising reward platform that scans the Smart QR Code (SQC) to be used for advertisement of goods and services, and connects the user who wants to receive the cryptocurrency and the advertiser who needs the information data of such users (customers). “

TouchCon Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TouchCon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TouchCon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TouchCon using one of the exchanges listed above.

