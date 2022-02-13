Zacks: Brokerages Expect Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.63 Billion

Analysts expect Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) to post sales of $1.63 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Patterson Companies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.59 billion and the highest is $1.65 billion. Patterson Companies reported sales of $1.55 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Patterson Companies will report full year sales of $6.52 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.48 billion to $6.57 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $6.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.54 billion to $6.73 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Patterson Companies.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. Patterson Companies had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. Patterson Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Patterson Companies in a research report on Monday, January 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in Patterson Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $644,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,739,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,045,000 after purchasing an additional 158,469 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 718,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,089,000 after purchasing an additional 13,608 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 497,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,609,000 after purchasing an additional 123,594 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Patterson Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $244,000. 81.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Patterson Companies stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $27.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 375,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 615,208. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Patterson Companies has a 52 week low of $26.51 and a 52 week high of $37.37. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.40.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.41%.

Patterson Cos., Inc provides products, technologies, services, and business solutions to the dental and animal health markets. It operates through the following segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate. The Dental segment provides consumable dental products, equipment and software, turnkey digital solutions, and value-added services to dentists, dental laboratories, institutions, and other healthcare professionals.

