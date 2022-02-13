Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.75.
PAYO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on Payoneer Global from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Payoneer Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Payoneer Global in a report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.
NASDAQ:PAYO traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.95. The stock had a trading volume of 2,617,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,379,941. Payoneer Global has a twelve month low of $4.37 and a twelve month high of $11.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.95.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Payoneer Global by 101.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global during the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Payoneer Global by 1,622.5% during the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 6,571 shares in the last quarter. 53.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Payoneer Global Company Profile
Payoneer Inc operates a cross-border payment and commerce-enabling platform that facilitates digital businesses, online sellers, and freelancers worldwide to receive and manage their international payments. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, working capital, tax solutions, merchant services, and risk management.
