Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.75.

PAYO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on Payoneer Global from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Payoneer Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Payoneer Global in a report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:PAYO traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.95. The stock had a trading volume of 2,617,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,379,941. Payoneer Global has a twelve month low of $4.37 and a twelve month high of $11.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.95.

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $122.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.38 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Payoneer Global will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Payoneer Global by 101.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global during the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Payoneer Global by 1,622.5% during the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 6,571 shares in the last quarter. 53.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Payoneer Inc operates a cross-border payment and commerce-enabling platform that facilitates digital businesses, online sellers, and freelancers worldwide to receive and manage their international payments. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, working capital, tax solutions, merchant services, and risk management.

