Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP) Short Interest Down 75.1% in January

Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 52,300 shares, a decline of 75.1% from the January 15th total of 210,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 45,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SMLP shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Summit Midstream Partners from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Summit Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Summit Midstream Partners by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 195,365 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,337,000 after purchasing an additional 7,129 shares in the last quarter. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC raised its position in Summit Midstream Partners by 105.5% during the fourth quarter. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC now owns 19,288 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares in the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management acquired a new position in Summit Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Summit Midstream Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Summit Midstream Partners by 15.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,065 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SMLP stock remained flat at $$23.85 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 16,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,965. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company has a market cap of $171.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 2.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.70. Summit Midstream Partners has a fifty-two week low of $19.54 and a fifty-two week high of $46.64.

Summit Midstream Partners LP engages in the development, ownership, and operation of midstream energy infrastructure assets that are located in unconventional resource basins, primarily shale formations. It operates through the following segments: Utica Shale, Ohio Gathering, Williston Basin, DJ Basin, Permian Basin, Piceance Basin, Barnett Shale, and Marcellus Shale.

