Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT) Short Interest Update

Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a drop of 76.5% from the January 15th total of 24,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 283,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Putnam Premier Income Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Wealth Management Solutions LLC bought a new position in Putnam Premier Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in Putnam Premier Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Arbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Putnam Premier Income Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Putnam Premier Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. 34.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PPT remained flat at $$4.02 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 287,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,942. Putnam Premier Income Trust has a 52-week low of $3.95 and a 52-week high of $4.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.42.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a $0.026 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.76%.

Putnam Premier Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-grade and high-yield bonds with an average credit quality of BBB by S&P Corporation.

