EVRAZ plc (OTCMKTS:EVRZF) Short Interest Update

EVRAZ plc (OTCMKTS:EVRZF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a decline of 78.5% from the January 15th total of 34,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EVRZF. Zacks Investment Research lowered EVRAZ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $649.00 price objective on shares of EVRAZ in a report on Thursday, November 25th.

EVRAZ stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.15. The stock had a trading volume of 6,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,186. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.93. EVRAZ has a 12 month low of $6.06 and a 12 month high of $10.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.

EVRAZ Plc is a holding company, which engages in the production and distribution of steel, vanadium, and coal products. It operates through the following segments: Steel, Steel North America, Coal, and Other Operations. The Steel segment offers steel and related products; vanadium products; extraction of vanadium ore; and iron ore mining.

