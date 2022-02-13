SAFE DEAL (SFD) Trading Down 5.5% Over Last 7 Days

SAFE DEAL (CURRENCY:SFD) traded down 4.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 13th. One SAFE DEAL coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.01 or 0.00004753 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SAFE DEAL has a market cap of $2.52 million and $399,207.00 worth of SAFE DEAL was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, SAFE DEAL has traded down 5.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002368 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001920 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.75 or 0.00044381 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,873.38 or 0.06799728 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42,326.95 or 1.00164836 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.85 or 0.00046964 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00006486 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.62 or 0.00048805 BTC.

SAFE DEAL Profile

SAFE DEAL’s total supply is 2,566,179 coins and its circulating supply is 1,255,947 coins. The official message board for SAFE DEAL is medium.com/@SafeDealP2P . SAFE DEAL’s official Twitter account is @SafeDealP2P . The official website for SAFE DEAL is safedeal.trade . The Reddit community for SAFE DEAL is https://reddit.com/r/SafeDealP2P and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling SAFE DEAL

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SAFE DEAL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SAFE DEAL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SAFE DEAL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

