Spectris plc (LON:SXS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Spectris plc (LON:SXS) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,762 ($50.87).

A number of analysts have commented on SXS shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,380 ($59.23) price target on shares of Spectris in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Spectris in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 3,000 ($40.57) price objective on shares of Spectris in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Spectris from GBX 4,370 ($59.09) to GBX 3,980 ($53.82) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Spectris to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from GBX 3,370 ($45.57) to GBX 3,150 ($42.60) in a research note on Thursday, November 25th.

SXS remained flat at $GBX 3,367 ($45.53) during midday trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 123,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,347. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 3,526.27 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 3,702.18. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.01. Spectris has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,945 ($39.82) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 4,167 ($56.35).

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. The company provides products and services, which enable customers to determine structure, composition, quantity, and quality of particles and materials during their research and product development processes, when assessing materials before production, or during the manufacturing process; various range of life science services; products for measurement and control of temperature, humidity, pressure, strain, force, flow, level, pH, and conductivity; and data acquisition, electric heating, and custom-engineered products.

