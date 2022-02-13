Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Expected to Post Earnings of $4.49 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) will announce earnings of $4.49 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Zebra Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $4.44 and the highest is $4.54. Zebra Technologies posted earnings per share of $4.79 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Zebra Technologies will report full-year earnings of $19.40 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $19.23 to $19.53. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $21.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $20.67 to $21.41. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Zebra Technologies.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $4.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.40 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 36.87% and a net margin of 15.45%. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.15 EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on ZBRA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $614.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $660.00 to $620.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $582.71.

Zebra Technologies stock traded down $24.89 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $441.74. 1,276,017 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 479,845. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $545.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $556.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $23.61 billion, a PE ratio of 28.17 and a beta of 1.54. Zebra Technologies has a one year low of $436.24 and a one year high of $615.00.

In related news, insider Stephen Edgar Williams sold 910 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.08, for a total transaction of $550,622.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank Blaise Modruson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.44, for a total value of $1,210,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,212 shares of company stock worth $9,182,287. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZBRA. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Zebra Technologies by 111.3% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,123,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $592,552,000 after purchasing an additional 591,608 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in Zebra Technologies by 16.4% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,656,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $739,687,000 after purchasing an additional 233,100 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Zebra Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $95,325,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Zebra Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $76,271,000. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in Zebra Technologies in the second quarter worth about $66,254,000. 83.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zebra Technologies (ZBRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.