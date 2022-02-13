Klimatas (KTS) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $3.00

Klimatas (CURRENCY:KTS) traded down 18.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 13th. Klimatas has a total market capitalization of $6,412.46 and $3.00 worth of Klimatas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Klimatas has traded 33.5% lower against the dollar. One Klimatas coin can now be bought for about $0.0089 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 91.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Klimatas is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Klimatas’ total supply is 1,575,256 coins and its circulating supply is 722,904 coins. Klimatas’ official website is klimatas.com. The Reddit community for Klimatas is /r/Klimatas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Klimatas’ official Twitter account is @KlimatasCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Klimatas is an innovative project, centered at bridging the gap between the blockchain technology and investors involved in making sure that the sustainable development goals are met. Klimatas believes that investors can make a whole lot of profit from investing in innovative projects that will in the long run aid the sustainable development goals. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klimatas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Klimatas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Klimatas using one of the exchanges listed above.

