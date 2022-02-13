Optec International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OPTI) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Optec International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OPTI) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 99.9% from the January 15th total of 137,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,779,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OPTI stock remained flat at $$0.01 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 6,505,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,129,250. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.02. Optec International has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.40.

About Optec International

Optec International, Inc is a worldwide distributor of the OPTEC Fuel Maximizer and third-generation OPTIMUM LED lighting solutions. It provides green technologies for continued reduction of fossil fuel usage and greenhouse gas emissions. The company was founded on June 22, 2012 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, CA.

