Nicox S.A. (OTCMKTS:NICXF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Nicox S.A. (OTCMKTS:NICXF) saw a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 97.6% from the January 15th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nicox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 29th.

Get Nicox alerts:

OTCMKTS NICXF remained flat at $$2.46 on Friday. Nicox has a 12 month low of $2.46 and a 12 month high of $5.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.81.

Nicox SA is an ophthalmology company. The firm engages in developing solutions to help maintain vision and improve ocular health. Its products include Zerviate and Vyzulta. The company was founded by Piero Del Soldato, Michele Garufi and Elizabeth Marie Robinson on February 15, 1996 and is headquartered in Sophia-Antipolis, France.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nicox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nicox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.