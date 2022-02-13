Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) Short Interest Down 96.4% in January

Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a drop of 96.4% from the January 15th total of 36,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 128,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group upgraded Commerzbank to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Commerzbank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from €7.00 ($8.05) to €10.00 ($11.49) in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Commerzbank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a €9.00 ($10.34) target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Commerzbank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Commerzbank to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from €7.10 ($8.16) to €7.40 ($8.51) in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.80.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Commerzbank in the 4th quarter worth $147,000. Henry James International Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Commerzbank by 73.3% in the 4th quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 21,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 9,196 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Commerzbank by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,348,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,698,000 after purchasing an additional 350,566 shares during the last quarter.
Commerzbank Company Profile
Commerzbank AG engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Private and Small-Businesses Customers, Corporate Clients, and Others & Consolidation. The Private and Small-Businesses Customers segment is comprised of the universal bank services for private and small-business customers, online securities transactions, and asset management.
