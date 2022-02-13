Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) Short Interest Down 96.4% in January

Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a drop of 96.4% from the January 15th total of 36,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 128,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group upgraded Commerzbank to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Commerzbank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from €7.00 ($8.05) to €10.00 ($11.49) in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Commerzbank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a €9.00 ($10.34) target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Commerzbank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Commerzbank to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from €7.10 ($8.16) to €7.40 ($8.51) in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.80.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Commerzbank in the 4th quarter worth $147,000. Henry James International Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Commerzbank by 73.3% in the 4th quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 21,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 9,196 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Commerzbank by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,348,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,698,000 after purchasing an additional 350,566 shares during the last quarter.

Commerzbank stock traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.71. The stock had a trading volume of 74,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,327. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.28 and its 200 day moving average is $7.35. Commerzbank has a one year low of $5.67 and a one year high of $10.40.

Commerzbank AG engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Private and Small-Businesses Customers, Corporate Clients, and Others & Consolidation. The Private and Small-Businesses Customers segment is comprised of the universal bank services for private and small-business customers, online securities transactions, and asset management.

