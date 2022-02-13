Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc (NASDAQ:FFIE) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.31 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc (NASDAQ:FFIE) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.31) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Faraday Future Intelligent Electric’s earnings. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Faraday Future Intelligent Electric will report full-year earnings of ($1.07) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($2.50) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Faraday Future Intelligent Electric.

Separately, Wedbush lowered Faraday Future Intelligent Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFIE traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,553,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,289,117. Faraday Future Intelligent Electric has a fifty-two week low of $3.71 and a fifty-two week high of $18.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.95.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FFIE. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Faraday Future Intelligent Electric in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Faraday Future Intelligent Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. SALESFORCE.COM Inc. acquired a new stake in Faraday Future Intelligent Electric in the third quarter worth about $47,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Faraday Future Intelligent Electric in the third quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Faraday Future Intelligent Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Company Profile

Faraday Future is a shared intelligent mobility ecosystem company. Faraday Future, formerly known as Property Solutions Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

