-$0.01 Earnings Per Share Expected for AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) This Quarter

Brokerages expect AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) to announce ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for AngioDynamics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.03) and the highest is $0.00. AngioDynamics reported earnings per share of $0.02 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 150%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th.

On average, analysts expect that AngioDynamics will report full-year earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.18. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for AngioDynamics.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $78.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.90 million. AngioDynamics had a negative return on equity of 0.24% and a negative net margin of 12.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered AngioDynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

ANGO traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.57. The stock had a trading volume of 109,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,287. The company has a market cap of $835.13 million, a P/E ratio of -21.79 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.24 and a 200 day moving average of $26.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.43. AngioDynamics has a 1 year low of $19.75 and a 1 year high of $32.00.

In related news, CEO James C. Clemmer acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.84 per share, with a total value of $228,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AngioDynamics during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 4,883.3% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,495 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 38.8% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,728 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in AngioDynamics in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in AngioDynamics by 296.3% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,396 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,539 shares in the last quarter. 93.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AngioDynamics Company Profile

AngioDynamics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical devices for vascular access, surgery, peripheral vascular disease, and oncology. It offers ablation systems, fluid management systems, vascular access, angiographic, drainage. thrombolytic, and venous products.

